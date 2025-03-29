Chicago weather: Severe storms, tornado risk, and possible snow on Sunday
CHICAGO - Chicago is bracing for severe weather Sunday as a low-pressure system triggers a dramatic shift, bringing thunderstorms, the potential for tornadoes, and even snow.
While northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan are dealing with ice storms, Chicago is in for a much different kind of weather event.
Mild spring conditions will give way to strong thunderstorms and heavy rain starting Sunday morning.
The severe weather outlook places Chicago at a category one risk, with a slight risk across the area.
Tornado chances remain low in the city but are higher downstate, with a 10% risk for tornadoes within a 25-mile radius. Prepare for potential hail, high winds, and possibly tornadoes as the low-pressure system moves through.
Timeline of Severe Storms
- 8:30 a.m. Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms roll into LaSalle County.
- 9:45 a.m. Sunday: Storms reach Chicago, followed by a short lull.
- 1:45 p.m. Sunday: A second round of storms kicks in.
- 3 p.m. Sunday: A stronger line of storms sweeps through.
- 6 p.m. Sunday: Heavy showers taper off, with a chance of snow as cooler air moves in.
- By early evening, the storm system will mostly clear out.