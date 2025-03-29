Chicago weather: Severe storms, tornado risk, and possible snow on Sunday

Chicago is bracing for severe weather Sunday as a low-pressure system triggers a dramatic shift, bringing thunderstorms, the potential for tornadoes, and even snow.

Full Forecast :

While northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan are dealing with ice storms, Chicago is in for a much different kind of weather event.

Mild spring conditions will give way to strong thunderstorms and heavy rain starting Sunday morning.

The severe weather outlook places Chicago at a category one risk, with a slight risk across the area.

Tornado chances remain low in the city but are higher downstate, with a 10% risk for tornadoes within a 25-mile radius. Prepare for potential hail, high winds, and possibly tornadoes as the low-pressure system moves through.

Timeline of Severe Storms