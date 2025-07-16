Chicago weather: Severe storm threat ends, much cooler Thursday ahead

Tonight's temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 60s and low 70s as a cold front moves through Chicagoland. Breaks in the cloud cover are expected tonight, and the Air Quality Alert is set to expire at midnight.

Looking Ahead:

Thursday will feel polar opposite to today's high temperatures, with expected highs only peaking in the mid-70s. Temperatures will be even cooler near the lakeshore.

Some residual showers are expected south of I-80 in the afternoon; meanwhile, to the north no precipitation is expected. Be aware of hazardous beach conditions which will be in place tonight through Friday morning. Gusty winds out of the north will kick up 3 - 5ft waves and dangerous rip currents.

Friday is a return to normalcy with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Our next weathermaker approaches in the late evening. Saturday brings scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

A few showers and storms will linger into Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Warmer air arrives early next week with temperatures in the mid 80s by Monday and then low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.