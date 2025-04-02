Chicago weather: Severe threat is over, but shower chances linger

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 10 p.m. Wednesday for Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, LaPorte, Newton, and Jasper Counties.

A warm front is lifting northward through Chicagoland, creating a favorable environment for severe storms going into the evening hours.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible with any storms that become severe.

Looking Ahead:

Following the storms this evening, skies will become partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. There is a small chance for a few showers late Thursday in our far southern counties, but most areas stay dry.



The Cubs home opener looks chilly with temperatures at Wrigley Field in the 40s, while inland temperatures will warm into the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of rain in the evening and at night, but the daytime hours should stay primarily dry.



Scattered showers are expected on Saturday and then we'll dry out on Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal this weekend with highs around 50.



Next week is trending colder than normal with temperatures only in the 40s Monday and Tuesday.