Chicago weather: Two rounds of storms today, hail and tornadoes possible in afternoon

Today will feature different types of severe weather threats throughout the midday and afternoon hours.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for Sunday.

Severe weather threats

What to expect:

Temperatures began in the 60s throughout much of the Chicago area reaching into the 70s in some spots later.

Watch for the development of possible severe storms as we push from late morning into the afternoon as a cold front approaches.

All hazards will be present, including the risk of tornadoes and large hail, along with the potential for significant straight-line winds.

Temperatures will fall sharply from highs near 70 this afternoon to the 30s tonight with the chance of a few snow showers.

The National Weather Service said the first round of rain would come in the mid to late morning.

Another round may develop this afternoon, especially near and south of Interstate 55, where all severe hazards are possible.

Timeline of events

Timeline:

Mark Strehl broke down a timeline of when to expect severe weather throughout today.

8:30 a.m. Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms roll into LaSalle County.

9:45 a.m. Sunday: Storms reach Chicago, followed by a short lull.

1:45 p.m. Sunday: A second round of storms kicks in.

3 p.m. Sunday: A stronger line of storms sweeps through.

6 p.m. Sunday: Heavy showers taper off, with a chance of snow as cooler air moves in.

By early evening, the storm system will mostly clear out.