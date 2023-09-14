Chicago weather: Showers and a few storms could impact your weekend plans

It was a beautiful day with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday night will be another chilly night with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Friday looks great with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front is on the way for Saturday, which will bring in a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s.

A few lingering showers are possible on Sunday morning, but after that, the day looks dry with decreasing clouds and highs around 70.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s and we're back to the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.