Chicago weather: Showers and storms expected Friday night, hail possible

Temperatures near the lake will be notably cooler on Friday compared to areas further southwest of the city.

Downtown temperatures are expected to hover in the low to mid-40s, while those to the southwest can anticipate temperatures in the low 60s.

We'll see partly sunny skies, but clouds will increase later in the evening, leading to several hours of showers and storms before dawn on Saturday. Some of these storms may bring small hail.

Saturday will be milder with a mix of clouds and sun, with highs approaching 60 degrees.

Easter Sunday will start off dry, but showers and possibly thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon, particularly in the city and points south.

Showers and storms are likely to persist Sunday night and into Monday, with the possibility of lingering showers into Tuesday.

There's a risk of severe storms Monday evening in the Midwest, though it's uncertain whether this risk will extend into our viewing area.

Wednesday will bring chilly temperatures, with highs only reaching the low to mid-40s. There's even a chance of a few snowflakes mixing in with rain showers.