Chicago weather: Showers arrive late tonight

The Brief Chicago is set for its eighth straight day of above-average temperatures, with highs in the 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers are possible late tonight into Saturday, followed by heavier rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Cooler, breezy weather will settle in Sunday before sunshine and seasonable temperatures return Monday.



Today is a lock to be the eighth in a row with above-average temperatures. In fact, since Sept. 10, only two days have been cooler than normal in Chicago.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Highs today will climb well into the 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight cloud cover will increase and showers are possible toward daybreak.

Tomorrow will not be a washout. There will be some showers in the morning and then many dry hours before the next round of showers and thunderstorm during the late afternoon and night. Highs will continue to be unseasonably warm in the low to mid 70s.

The area’s heaviest rainfall will likely occur late tomorrow night into Sunday morning. The forecast trend is for the heaviest rain to fall in our southeastern counties with much lighter amounts over the far north.

Sunday will be a cooler day with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. It will also be rather blustery, but the majority of the rain, if not its entirety, should be done by the start of the Bears game. Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 60s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning there could be a brief shower but many areas will be dry. Highs next week will generally be close to seasonable normal, which is around 60°.