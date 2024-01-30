Chicago weather: Showers expected Tuesday followed by a big warmup

As we head into the midweek, Chicagoans can expect a break from the chilly temperatures with a brief stint of unseasonable warmth following a few passing showers on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming weather conditions:

Tuesday's Forecast: Expect a few showers throughout the day, primarily in the form of rain, with the possibility of an occasional wet snowflake. High temperatures will hover around 40 degrees, mirroring the conditions of the past few days. As the day progresses, any lingering rain is expected to taper off by the evening, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around freezing, setting the stage for a chilly night.

Midweek Warmth: Get ready for a pleasant surprise as unseasonable warmth settles in for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are forecasted to reach the mid to upper 40s, and there's even a realistic chance of hitting the 50-degree mark on Thursday.

Weekend Outlook: While a weak cold front is anticipated to slide through on Friday, knocking temperatures back a few degrees, the weekend is still set to be relatively mild. Highs will linger in the low 40s, ensuring a comfortable weekend for outdoor activities. Fortunately, no precipitation is expected during this period, giving Chicagoans a chance to enjoy the dry and slightly warmer conditions.