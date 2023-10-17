Chicago weather: Showers roll back into Chicago area by Wednesday

A shift in the weather pattern is on the horizon for the Windy City as we move through the week. Here's a look at the upcoming weather conditions for Chicago:

Tuesday night, skies are expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, offering a relatively mild night.

On Wednesday, the city will experience increasing cloud cover, with a chance of sprinkles expected during the afternoon. As the day progresses, shower chances will rise, reaching their peak on Wednesday night. The gusty southerly winds will bring daytime highs to the upper 60s, providing a mild midweek interlude.

Thursday and Friday will be marked by lingering showers and slightly cooler temperatures, with highs around 60 degrees.

The weekend forecast indicates a cooling trend, with a few sprinkles possible early on Saturday; however, most areas will remain dry. Expect decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s on Saturday.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s.