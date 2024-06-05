Chicago weather: Sunshine sandwiched between showers today

Showers and storms are briefly exiting our area-only to return later this morning from the west.

Last night’s activity resulted in a 67 mph wind gust at the weather service office in Romeoville and one report of tree damage to a house on Oakley Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The bigger story was the drenching rains which have prompted a flood advisory for roughly areas along and south of I-290/I-88 through 5 a.m. where some spots picked up more than 2 inches of rainfall. After the next round of thunderstorms and showers, skies will clear for a sunny afternoon with highs around 80 degrees.

Tonight starts dry, but between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., another round of showers will cross the viewing area.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with mid-to-upper 70s under mostly to partly sunny skies. It will be quite windy, however. Friday will be even cooler with lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend is mainly dry, but I’m eyeballing a new wrinkle which could bring showers to the area Saturday night.