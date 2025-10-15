Chicago weather: Showers fade as temps drop

The Brief Light morning showers moved through Chicago but will taper off, leaving behind a cooler day with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will linger through the afternoon before sunshine and warmer temperatures return on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances increase again over the weekend as a cold front moves in.



Chicago starts the day with light showers moving through the area. They should end later this morning, and the rest of the day will be cooler than it has been. In fact, temperatures have already reached their high for the day in the low 60s.

Much of the afternoon will find temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some peaks of late-day sun.

What to expect:

Tomorrow we start the next warming cycle with mostly sunny skies and highs not far from 70°. It will be even warmer on Friday when mid 70s are likely with partly sunny skies.

A cold front approaches on Saturday and out ahead of that there will be showers which could start as early as Friday night but Saturday currently looks like a fairly rainy day now with highs in the lower 70s.

There remains a chance for showers on Sunday with highs only in the low 60s.

Monday looks to be a seasonable day with some sunshine, but another warm-up ensues on Tuesday when highs can once again be around 70. There will be another chance for showers on Tuesday as well.