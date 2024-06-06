Chicago weather: Showers and a few storms could impact your plans on Saturday

It has been a gusty day in Chicagoland with westerly winds gusting over 40 mph at times.

Winds will subside a bit Thursday night, but then we're back at it on Friday with west-northwest winds gusting around 30 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Most of Saturday looks quiet, but we'll have a few showers or storms develop in the afternoon and early evening as a cold front moves through.

Sunday will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Next workweek starts off with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Shower chances return again by Wednesday, and a warming trend will bring temps up into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.