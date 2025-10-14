Chicago weather: Showers possible late tonight into Wednesday morning

What a pleasant day! We had high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s again today with plenty of sunshine.

What to Expect:

Clouds will be on the increase this evening and tonight and then scattered rain showers are possible after midnight.

While the coverage of rain won't be all that high, a few scattered showers will linger into Wednesday morning before tapering off by late morning or midday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be cooler in the low 60s.

High pressure builds in Wednesday night and Thursday, helping to clear out the cloud cover. We'll get back to sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Increasing cloud cover is expected again on Friday ahead of our weekend storm system. High temperatures will be close to ten degrees above average in the lower 70s.

Rain showers return Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Saturday before dropping to the lower 60s on Sunday. There may be a few lingering showers Sunday, but many areas will be mainly dry.

The cooler seasonable air will stick around early next workweek with highs in the lower 60s Monday.