Chicago weather: Showers possible throughout today
CHICAGO - Today the Chicago area will have highs around 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. There is a chance for a shower early and p.m. storms.
What's next:
Tomorrow will be a lot cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will have mostly cloudy skies and lingering rain early.
The chance for rain sticks around on Thursday. The sky will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Friday through early next week will be sunny. We have highs back to the upper 70s on Friday.
This weekend will be warmer under the sunshine! Highs are looking to reach the upper 70s/ about 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.