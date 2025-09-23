Chicago weather: Showers possible throughout today

The Brief Chicago will see highs near 80 today with a slight chance of morning showers and afternoon storms. Cooler weather moves in Wednesday with highs in the low 70s and lingering rain. Skies clear by Friday, bringing sunny conditions and highs in the upper 70s through the weekend.



Today the Chicago area will have highs around 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. There is a chance for a shower early and p.m. storms.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be a lot cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will have mostly cloudy skies and lingering rain early.

The chance for rain sticks around on Thursday. The sky will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday through early next week will be sunny. We have highs back to the upper 70s on Friday.

This weekend will be warmer under the sunshine! Highs are looking to reach the upper 70s/ about 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.