Chicago weather: Showers possible today, sunshine and 70s return Thursday

The Brief Clouds and warm temps continue today with a chance of showers or storms, mainly north of the city. Thursday brings sunshine and highs in the upper 70s, but rain returns Thursday night into Friday. The weekend will be cooler, but a big warm-up is expected early next week with highs near 80.



Today we have mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. We have the chance for a shower or storm today, especially north of the city. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

What's next:

Tonight is quiet, dry and mild. Lows will be in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be fantastic. Highs on Thursday soar to the mid and upper 70s again with mostly sunny conditions.

There is a chance for rain and storms again on Thursday night and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Friday with the wet weather.

Unfortunately, it will be cool this weekend. Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

A big warm-up returns to start next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be around 80 degrees. Monday will be partly sunny and dry. The chance for rain and storms is back Monday night and Tuesday.