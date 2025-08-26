Chicago weather: Showers and storms expected to return as cold front moves in

The fall-like feel continues for the Chicago area! We woke up to temperatures this morning in the mid 40s to mid 50s, and then warmed in the lower 70s during the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds becoming calm. Overnight low temperatures will once again dip into the 40s and 50s.

Looking Ahead:

Slightly warmer air is expected for Wednesday with sunny skies becoming partly cloudy through the day. Highs will warm into the mid 70s.

An approaching cold front may bring in a few showers Wednesday night, but a better chance for showers and storms will arrive on Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday should be nice with highs in the upper 70s.

Another brief cooldown is expected to round out the workweek. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.



Labor Day Weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s on Saturday and then upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Sunday.

It appears Monday will be the warmest day of the holiday weekend with highs in the lower 80s.