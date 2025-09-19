Chicago weather: Showers, storms expected as temperatures drop

A shift in the weather pattern is expected to bring cooler and wetter conditions to the Chicago area through the upcoming week.

Saturday’s high is forecast to reach 82 degrees, with some northern areas near the Wisconsin border only in the upper 70s. Showers and possible thunderstorms are likely.

Rain chances will persist through the week. Sunday brings a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly midday and afternoon, with highs in the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Monday and Tuesday, while Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be partly cloudy with isolated showers and highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Cool, unsettled weather is expected to linger into Friday, with highs near 71 and a 30% chance of showers.