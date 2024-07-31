Chicago weather: Showers, storms expected on Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the Chicago area Thursday morning, with the most likely onset occurring a few hours after sunrise.

The storms will continue through the late morning and should move out by early afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 80s. However, another round of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated for the evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for Friday.

Conditions are expected to dry out and warm up for the weekend, with highs returning to the upper 80s.