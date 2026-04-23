Chicago weather: Showers and storms late tonight, beautiful weekend to follow

As we go through the night tonight, we'll be watching leftover rain and thunderstorms move into the Chicago area.

While severe weather is not expected, a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out. Rainfall amounts do not look to be overly impressive, but any additional water may not be welcome in those locales still dealing with flooding issues. Expect activity to arrive shortly after 3am with the stronger storms departing around daybreak.

We keep the breeze overnight and lows hold in the 60s.

Looking ahead:

Friday brings morning rain and some rumbles, then a few spotty pop-up storms are possible in the afternoon. Once again, severe weather is not expected. Highs on Friday should reach the 70s for most with some slightly cooler air trying to sneak into the area by the evening.

Our weekend outlook is outstanding: 60s both days with a mix of clouds and sun. It may stay a little breezy both days with a northeast wind around 10-15 mph.

Sunday night into Monday is our next chance for rain and storms. Given the rain and clouds on Monday, our highs may get stuck in the 60s. Expect 60s and dry conditions for Tuesday through Thursday.