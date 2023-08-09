Chicago weather: Showers and storms, severe weather potential ahead

Chicago is in for a mix of weather patterns over the coming days, with showers and storms on the horizon and a potential for severe weather.

This evening, expect scattered showers, primarily near and south of I-88. While there's a possibility of some stronger storms, they are more likely to remain to the south of our region. As of now, the risk of severe storms making their way this far north is relatively low.

Skies will clear up overnight, but be mindful of patchy fog that could develop, especially in low-lying areas. Temperatures will dip to the mid-60s.

Thursday promises to bring more favorable conditions, featuring partly cloudy skies and temperatures rising to the mid-80s. While there's a slight chance of isolated pop-up showers or a stray storm, most areas are expected to remain dry.

As we move into Friday, another weather system approaches, heralding the return of storms to the area. While the exact timing is uncertain, we should be prepared for possible severe storms in the afternoon or evening. The primary concern is damaging winds, though the conditions might align for brief spin-up tornadoes if certain factors come into play.

Fortunately, Friday night is expected to bring a reprieve from the storm activity, setting the stage for a pleasant Saturday. Sunshine will prevail, accompanied by temperatures in the mid-80s.

Sunday daytime hours appear to be dry, but keep an eye on the forecast as showers and storms could roll in Sunday night and extend into Monday.

Stay weather-aware in the coming days, and keep an eye on updates as we monitor the potential for severe weather on Friday. Remember to stay safe and prepared as conditions evolve.