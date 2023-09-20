Chicago weather: Showers to clear for pleasant, partly sunny day

Showers and storms moved over the western and northern portions of the Chicago area Wednesday morning. They will likely continue for a few more hours with some impact during the commute in the city.

The rest of the day will be partly sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Tomorrow is looking increasingly cloudy with showers appearing more likely as well. This would hold temperatures down.

Friday through Sunday will be warmer than normal with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s across our area. Showers will be less likely on Saturday and more likely Sunday and Monday.