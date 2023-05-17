Chicago weather: Smoky skies and mild temps Wednesday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires, mainly in Alberta, will fill our skies the next two days.

Otherwise, it will be sunny and cool today with 50s near the lake and far north and low 70s far south.

Tomorrow will be milder with mid to possibly upper 70s away from the lake.

During the wee hours of Friday morning a cold front arrives with a few showers which will continue through mainly morning hours. Rainfall amounts will be meager.

Chicago has had only 16% of normal rainfall this month. The weekend looks terrific with ample sunshine and highs around 70 Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.