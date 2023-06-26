Chicago weather: Smoky skies returning, likely leading to poor air quality

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight, the scattered showers will gradually taper off, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. The temperatures will drop to the low 60s, providing a mild and comfortable evening. A northerly wind flow will persist through the night and into Tuesday, leading to the return of Canadian wildfire smoke, which will result in hazy sunshine. Highs for tomorrow will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.

On Wednesday, there is a small chance of showers and storms, although the majority of the day is expected to be dry. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s, providing a warm and pleasant day.

As we move towards Thursday and Friday, the chances of showers increase, and there may be some stronger storms. Thursday will see highs near 90, while Friday will have temperatures in the mid 80s.

Although shower chances will persist into the weekend, neither day is expected to be a washout. Highs will be in the 80s, providing favorable conditions for outdoor activities.

Stay prepared and enjoy the pleasant weather in Chicago this weekend.