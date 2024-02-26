Chicago weather: From snow to 70s, this week will have a bit of everything

This week Chicago will have record warmth, thunderstorms, a 50-degree temperature drop, light snow and that’s just through Wednesday.

Let’s start with today. The record high is 64 degrees set back in 2000. It’s toast. We should be close to 70 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit cooler near the lake.

Due to dry conditions and gusty winds, there is a red flag warning to account for the possible spread of fires. All outdoor burning is discouraged.

Tonight will be one of the warmest February nights on record with lows in the low 50s. There is a small chance of a thunderstorm mainly in northwest Indiana overnight.

Tomorrow will be even warmer. The daily high is also the record for the month, 75 degrees set in 1976. We will be mighty close.

During the late afternoon and evening, storms could threaten Chicagoland and there is a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk they could be severe. All thunderstorm hazards are possible. However, there remain questions about the amount of moisture in the atmosphere to fully "juice up" a severe scenario.

Whatever the temperature is at midnight on Wednesday, it will be the high for the day. Some snow may fall in the morning as temps drop through the 30s, leveling off in the lower 20s by Thursday morning. Temps will quickly rebound once again with highs in the 50s on Friday, 60s Saturday and flirting with 70 degrees once again on Sunday.