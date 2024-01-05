Chicago weather: Several chances for snow approaching

Highs later today in Chicago under mostly cloudy skies will once again be above normal-mid to upper 30s.

Tonight starts dry, but an area of snow will move in from the south after midnight. There will be perhaps an inch or so of accumulation mainly east of I-57.

Light snow showers possibly mixed with some drizzle will continue tomorrow will little additional accumulation. Highs will be in the mid 30s, promoting melting. The distribution of snow will favor northwest Indiana for perhaps up to 2 inches of slushy snow and very little in our northern and western viewing areas. Sunday might have a few wet flakes or some spits of rain but nothing significant with highs yet again above normal.

Monday starts dry and both commutes should be unimpacted by weather. Highs will reach the upper 30s. It is the lack of true arctic air which is playing havoc with snowfall forecasting for Monday night-Tuesday night. This still looks like a system that will produce accumulating snowfall locally but it appears less likely that a paralyzing blizzard will occur. There could very well be some rain mixing in especially near the lake during this event which would certainly have a role in amounts for the city.

Additional snowfall is likely next Thursday and perhaps another potentially important storm next Saturday. A much more active pattern is on the way.