Chicago weather: Snow wraps up overnight, but gusty winds could be a problem

The Chicago area is experiencing moderate snowfall, with the weather system extending into northwest Indiana. The snow is expected to taper off around midnight, but a notable increase in northwest winds is expected, with gusts reaching 40-45 mph.

While winds will subside somewhat by daybreak, Wednesday is expected to remain gusty. There's a potential for a flash freeze tonight, posing a risk of icy roads for the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday's forecast includes cloudy skies and highs in the lower 30s. A brief snowfall is predicted for Wednesday night, but accumulations are expected to be minimal, with most areas receiving only a dusting. Thursday is projected to be calm, setting the stage for the next significant storm on Friday.

Heavy snow is a possibility, and while specific amounts are still uncertain, the forecast suggests another impactful day with the potential for substantial snow accumulation, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Travel disruptions are likely, especially during the evening rush.

Following the Friday/Saturday system, attention will shift to a cold blast of air sweeping the region. Temperatures are set to fall on Saturday, with Sunday's highs only reaching the teens. Sunday night temperatures could drop below zero, and Monday's highs are forecasted to remain in the single digits.