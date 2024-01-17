Chicago weather: Multiple rounds of snow expected, impacting commute and weekend plans

Over the next few days, the Chicago area will see several rounds of snowfall that will continue into the weekend.

The initial round is expected tonight, with two distinct bands forming near and north of I-88 and another near and east of I-55. Accumulations of 1–2 inches are possible, posing the potential for a slick Thursday morning commute.

Thursday will see widespread snow in the evening, persisting into early Friday morning. Most areas could receive 2–4 inches during this second round, followed by significant lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana on Friday. Porter and LaPorte Counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening through Friday night, with the possibility of 8 inches or more.

Friday's high temperatures will be in the lower teens.

The weekend is expected to be dry with partly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's highs will reach the mid-teens, while Sunday will see temperatures near 20.

Monday brings warmer air, pushing highs into the lower 30s. However, rain is anticipated to arrive on Monday night into Tuesday, with concerns of freezing rain, especially during the Tuesday morning commute.

Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.