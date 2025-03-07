Chicago weather: Snow and rain mix today before warming trend begins

The Brief A mix of wet snow and rain will move through Chicagoland today, with slushy accumulations possible in some areas. Clearing skies and colder temperatures follow tonight, with a warming trend bringing highs in the 40s this weekend and possibly the first 60-degree days of the year by Monday and Tuesday. However, cooler temperatures may return near Lake Michigan by midweek.



One last blast of winter is on the way today.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

During the morning hours, an area of snow will overspread most of Chicagoland. This will be a wet snow, likely mixing with some rain at times, especially after sunrise when the atmosphere warms slightly. Snow will continue to mix with rain throughout the day, leading to perhaps a slushy inch or so in some areas.

By the evening hours, any precipitation will be moving away, leaving behind a clearing trend with lows falling a few degrees below freezing.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunday will be about 10 degrees warmer with 50s area wide under mostly sunny skies.

Monday and Tuesday will likely be our first 60° days of the year. Skies will be mostly sunny both days providing a real spring-like feel to the air. I have growing concerns that Lake Michigan will come into play perhaps as early as Tuesday afternoon, but certainly by Wednesday. That means the temperatures near the lake and in the northern portions of our viewing area may be significantly cooler than areas south of the city and well west.

There are no storm systems expected next week.