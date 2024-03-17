Chicago weather: Temperatures plummet bringing chance of snow on St. Patrick's Day

After a stint of unseasonably warm weather, Chicago is getting a little taste of snow this St. Patrick's Day.

It is considerably cooler than it was on Saturday when Chicago celebrated the dyeing of the river and the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade.

There is about a 20-degree difference with highs staying in the 30s on Sunday. That's about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Monday will continue to be on the chiller side with highs in the upper 30s. On Tuesday, Chicago will warm back up with daytime highs in the mid-50s.

There are a few chances for isolated snow showers. Most of the activity will stay close to the Michigan and Indiana border.