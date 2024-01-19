Chicago weather: Snowy start to the weekend

Light snow and blowing snow will make for a nasty morning commute.

The falling snow will be winding down shortly after daybreak It will remain windy and cold throughout the day with a few snow showers possible.

The main and biggest impacts will be from northeast Porter County to the east where heavy lake-effect snow will cripple travel and commerce. This will continue into tomorrow morning particularly in "Michiana."

The other highlight is a Wind Chill Advisory tonight into tomorrow morning for the western half of our viewing area. The weekend looks cold but dry.

Then, the focus will be on the price we pay for next week’s warmup. Freezing rain is looking likely Monday night into Tuesday, enough to create travel issues. This time frame will be closely monitored.