Chicago weather: Soaking rain today, strong winds and possible wet snow tomorrow

The Brief A major storm system will bring steady rain to Chicago today, with showers lingering into tonight. Tomorrow, colder air could turn rain into wet snow, with strong winds expected in the afternoon and evening. After a brief break Thursday, another round of wet snow and cold rain is likely Friday before drier and more seasonable weather arrives for the weekend.



A major storm system will be crossing the country over the next couple of days with a blizzard on its cold side, severe thunderstorms in its warm sector and soaking rainfall likely here.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

This morning will feature scattered showers and maybe a clap of thunder mixed in. Temperatures will be holding in 40s.

Later today, showers will continue evolving into a steadier rain by the evening commute. That rain will continue for several hours before tapering off to more of a showery pattern with some drizzle late tonight. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the mid to upper 40s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow looks like a wild day. We will start with some morning rain showers. During the afternoon, as colder air fills in that rain will likely change to some wet snow with accumulations unlikely.

Winds will take center stage and will likely require a Wind Advisory for several hours during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will bottom out close to freezing.

Thursday will be the calm before the next storm with sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

Friday looks like a chilly day with highs close to 40. Wet snow and cold rain are likely at times. Over the weekend we will dry out with temperatures close to normal for this time of year. 60s early next week.