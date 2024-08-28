Chicago weather: Soggy morning and still muggy

I’ve never seen so many pics and videos from a storm system. They were photogenic with incredible lightning.

Underneath, however, it wasn’t fun and games with some big hail (2.5" diameter near Woodstock) and numerous reports of wind damage. There is some residual rain in the area this morning, so pavement will be wet.

The rest of the day will be partly sunny, warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s but cooler near the lake. Another shower or storm could pop up on an isolated basis this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be quite warm and humid with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and a chance for showers and storms. Friday will be the same story.

The Labor Day weekend looks terrific. Temps will be in the low-to-mid 80s and less humid Saturday, then 70s are expected Sunday and Monday with plenty of sun all three days.