Chicago weather: Spotty showers today, storm chances for Father's Day

Today we have light scattered showers. The rain will taper for the most part tonight, and tomorrow there is only a small chance for rain south of the city.

Full Forecast :

Highs on Saturday will be around 80. There will be partly sunny skies on Saturday with a non-zero chance for rain SE of I-55.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with lows around 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a small chance for rain and storms west. Highs on Father's Day will be in the low 80s.

Monday through Wednesday will be toasty with highs in the upper 80s! There is a chance for showers and storms each day.

Low 80s are looking to make a return on Thursday and Friday.