Chicago weather: Spotty showers today, sunshine arrives this weekend

Today will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers into early afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 60s, near normal temps for this time of year.

Looking Ahead:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs around 70 under sunshine!

Monday will be in the low 70s with partly sunny skies. Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday through Thursday.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s, and the mid-60s are here Wednesday and Thursday.