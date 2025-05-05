Chicago weather: Spotty sprinkles give way to dry, warmer days
CHICAGO - Other than a few sprinkles this morning, the rest of this week looks dry.
Skies will be mostly cloudy today and temperatures will struggle through the 50s-possibly hitting 60 well away from the lake.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and seasonable with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Future forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow we will enjoy a warm-up with highs reaching the lower 70s. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny during the afternoon.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s, but cooler air near the lake will overspread much of the area late in the day.
Thursday will be cooler with mostly sunny skies and highs around 60.
Friday will be mostly sunny and a little bit milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.