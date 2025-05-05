Chicago weather: Spotty sprinkles give way to dry, warmer days

The Brief Aside from a few morning sprinkles, the rest of the week in Chicago will remain dry. Temperatures will climb from the 50s today to the 70s by Tuesday, with varying cloud cover throughout the week. Cooler air returns near the lake by Wednesday, followed by sunshine and milder temps heading into the weekend.



Other than a few sprinkles this morning, the rest of this week looks dry.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today and temperatures will struggle through the 50s-possibly hitting 60 well away from the lake.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and seasonable with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow we will enjoy a warm-up with highs reaching the lower 70s. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s, but cooler air near the lake will overspread much of the area late in the day.

Thursday will be cooler with mostly sunny skies and highs around 60.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a little bit milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s.