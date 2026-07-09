Chicago weather: Spotty thunderstorms possible tonight; heat builds next week

While it may not have been quite as warm as yesterday, the humidity values made it feel hotter than Wednesday. Dew points have been hovering in the upper 60s and lower 70s today. In addition, we have seen spotty pockets of rain and rumbles at times.

A few more of those are possible as we go through this evening, so stay alert if you have outdoor plans. The biggest threat would be brief downpours and wind gusts near 45 mph.

The humid airmass is going to stick around tonight and it may lead to some fog developing overnight into Friday morning. That fog may be thick at times, reducing visibilities on the roads. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 60s.

Full forecast:

Any morning fog Friday should start to mix out around 9 a.m. or so. The clouds, however, are going to remain rather stubborn in many backyards. Even still, periods of sunshine are possible from time to time. Thanks in part to a northeast wind, high temps may struggle to hit 80 near Lake Michigan. Farther inland, lower 80s are expected.

There may also be some returning pockets of rain and rumbles by the afternoon. The best chances for this will be along and south of I-80. Severe weather is not anticipated.

The weekend brings a decent amount of sunshine and a little humidity. Highs top out in the middle 80s Saturday, upper 80s Sunday. Expect it to remain dry both days. The wind should hold under 15 mph both days and be from the northeast.

Peeking into next week, be prepared for the heat to return. Another ridge in the jetstream will try to form just off to our west. Depending on the exact setup of that ridge, portions of our area could end up baking in the heat. Right now, expect high temperatures near 90 on Monday.

Then, the lower 90s through the rest of the week. Toss in the humidity, and it's going to feel a lot hotter. Overnight lows will climb into the lower 70s for the bulk of the week. As far as rain goes, with that ridge in place, we should end up mainly dry. However, we'll have to remain on guard for nightly storm complexes in the region, which could bring a threat for severe weather.