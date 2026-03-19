Chicago weather: Spring-like warmth builds

The Brief A stretch of spring-like weather is settling into Chicago with no snow or storms expected. Temperatures climb into the 50s today and surge into the 60s, with some 70s possible south Friday. The weekend stays mild with some lake cooling before a brief dip Monday and another warmup next week.



There is no snow in this forecast. There are no thunderstorms in this forecast. There is no Arctic air in this forecast. Instead, what we have is a period of more spring-like weather.

Chicago weather forecast

Weather outlook:

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing well into the 50s. It may be even warmer in our far-southern counties again, just as it was yesterday.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and even milder with highs in the mid 60s with 70s possible in our southern counties.

There will be some localized lake cooling going on right through the weekend, but otherwise temperatures will continue to be unseasonably mild on Saturday and Sunday. I am still reluctant to pull the trigger on an official 70+ on Saturday, but highs should be mid-to-upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday with perhaps falling temperatures late in the day Sunday.

Monday will be cooler but not cold with highs in the low to mid 40s. Then we start a new warming trend that will get us into the 50s and 60s in the middle and end of next week.