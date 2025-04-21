Chicago weather spring surge: Warm-up coming, storm chances by Friday

The Brief Monday started cooler than normal, with highs in the 50s across the Chicago area. A warming trend kicks off Tuesday, with highs nearing 80 degrees by Thursday. Rain and storm chances return Friday before another cool-down over the weekend.



Chicagoland started the week with a chill, but a stretch of much warmer weather is on the way.

What we know:

Monday's high temperatures in the 50s were noticeably cooler than the seasonal norm, which usually sits in the lower 60s this time of April.

Tonight will stay on the cool side, with lows dipping into the lower 40s—some spots may even fall into the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

That cool streak won’t last long. A significant warm-up begins Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies giving way to some afternoon clouds and highs reaching around 70 degrees. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, though most areas will stay dry.

Wednesday brings another slight chance for an isolated storm, but temperatures will continue to climb, topping out in the mid-70s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest and driest day of the week. Highs will reach into the upper 70s, with a few locations possibly nudging into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

By Friday, a new storm system moves in, bringing more widespread chances for showers and storms. Highs will hover around 70 degrees before temperatures drop back into the 50s on Saturday.