Chicago weather: Spring warmth today, severe storms possible Thursday

It is a beautiful day in the neighborhood. We have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a touch gusty at times up to 25-30 mph.

Tonight there is a chance for a few storms.

Looking ahead:

Tomorrow will be in the mid 70s to low 80s — for a time. Cold air will be rushing in by the afternoon. By 4-5 p.m., many will be in the 40s... ouch. There is a chance for severe weather tomorrow in the afternoon and evening.

As of now, the storm prediction center has a slight risk (2/5) from roughly I-88 north, and enhanced risk (3/5) from I-88 points south. All threats are possible – damaging hail, wind, and tornadoes.

Rain ends Thursday night and it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will plummet to the low 30s into Friday morning. The skies will be partly sunny on Friday with a high in the low 40s.

This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny. Saturday will be in the low 50s. Sunday will be around 60.

Next week, we start with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s on Monday. There is a chance for storms Monday night, and lingering rain on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.