Chicago weather: On/off storm chances through midweek

A few showers and storms developed over the far west and northwest suburbs on Monday. While severe weather is not anticipated, these storms could bring torrential downpours through sunset.

Showers will taper off tonight, leaving the area with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-60s.

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be warm and humid, with highs reaching the mid-80s, before cooling to near 80 on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday promise pleasant weather, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, climbing to near 90 on Sunday. The weekend is expected to be dry, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.