Chicago weather: Storm chances return midweek before cooler temps move in

The Brief Sunday brought sunshine and highs ranging from the 70s near the lake to low 80s in southwest areas Storm chances return Monday night through Thursday, with a risk for severe weather by late Thursday Cooler, quieter weather settles in for the weekend, with highs dropping into the 60s by Sunday



It’s been a beautiful day across the Chicago area, with sunny skies and a wide range of temperatures. From the low 70s along the lakefront and at O’Hare and Midway, to the low 80s in our southwest counties, it certainly felt more like early summer than mid-May.

What we know:

Skies will remain mostly clear and quiet tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the 40s.

Monday will bring more sunshine and warmth, with highs climbing into the upper 70s. There is a slight chance of isolated storms developing south of the city in the afternoon, and that storm chance increases Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday looks partly sunny and warm, with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day.

Future Forecast

What's next:

We could see another round of isolated storms on Wednesday, but much of the day should stay dry with highs near 80 and a fair amount of sunshine.

By Thursday, a stronger system moves into the region, bringing a chance for strong to severe storms by late in the day and into Thursday night. Ahead of that, highs will soar into the upper 80s, making it the warmest day of the week.

The end of the week looks calmer. Friday and the weekend are shaping up to be dry and mostly sunny. Highs on Friday will be near 80, cooling to the low 70s Saturday and mid-60s on Sunday.

Looking ahead, the extended forecast is trending cooler—so enjoy this stretch of summer-like warmth while it lasts.