Chicago weather: Storm risk grows as heat builds toward Thursday
CHICAGO - Today will be a nice day.
We have a Dense Fog Advisory for Lake, McHenry and northern Cook counties until 10 a.m.
Chicago weather forecast
What we know:
The skies will be clearing today with highs in the upper 70s. Low 80s expected SW, 60s near the lake. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows around 60.
Severe storms possible
What's next:
Tomorrow will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. There is a chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorms tomorrow with all threats at play. We have been upgraded in Chicago to an enhanced risk (level 3/5). Southwestern areas are still under a slight risk (level 2/5).
Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a small chance for p.m. rain Friday and Friday night.
This weekend is looking great. We will have mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s, and Sunday will be in the low-to-mid 60s.
The chance for rain is back early next week, Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 70 degrees.
