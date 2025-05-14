Chicago weather: Storm risk grows as heat builds toward Thursday

The Brief Chicago will enjoy a pleasant day today with clearing skies and highs in the upper 70s, though areas near the lake will stay cooler. A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning for parts of northern Cook, Lake, and McHenry counties, and there’s a chance for isolated showers or storms this afternoon. Tomorrow brings the potential for severe storms with highs reaching the 90s and an enhanced risk for severe weather in the city.



Today will be a nice day.

We have a Dense Fog Advisory for Lake, McHenry and northern Cook counties until 10 a.m.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

The skies will be clearing today with highs in the upper 70s. Low 80s expected SW, 60s near the lake. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows around 60.

Severe storms possible

What's next:

Tomorrow will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. There is a chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorms tomorrow with all threats at play. We have been upgraded in Chicago to an enhanced risk (level 3/5). Southwestern areas are still under a slight risk (level 2/5).

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a small chance for p.m. rain Friday and Friday night.

This weekend is looking great. We will have mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s, and Sunday will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

The chance for rain is back early next week, Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 70 degrees.