Chicago weather: Storm system will bring rain, possible storms

As the evening unfolds, residents in the west suburbs should prepare for increasing cloud cover and the imminent arrival of rain.

According to forecasts, the rain is expected to begin between 11 p.m. and midnight, gradually spreading from west to east across the region throughout the night.

While the rain may bring heavy downpours and the possibility of thunderstorms in the early hours of Thursday, relief is in sight as the precipitation is forecasted to taper off by 6 to 7 a.m.

As Thursday progresses, clouds are expected to decrease, accompanied by temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Fahrenheit and gusty northwest winds.

However, the reprieve from inclement weather may be short-lived, as another weather system is poised to move through Thursday night into Friday morning, likely ushering in light snow showers to various parts of the area. With highs expected to reach only the low to mid-30s on Friday, residents should brace for colder conditions.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday promises clear skies but cooler temperatures, with highs in the lower 30s. Sunday will see a return of sunny weather, with temperatures climbing into the lower 40s, offering a welcome reprieve from the chillier conditions.

Looking further into the future, next week is anticipated to bring a gradual warming trend. Monday is forecasted to see highs in the mid-40s, followed by even milder temperatures in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the coming days may offer a mix of rain, snow, and cooler temperatures, the weekend and the beginning of the following week hold the promise of milder weather and ample sunshine for residents to enjoy outdoor activities.