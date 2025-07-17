Chicago weather: Storms could impact your weekend plans

Thursday had a fall-like feel with daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Clouds will break during the overnight, eventually becoming partly cloudy by early morning Friday. Low temperatures will be chilly for July, dropping into the 50s across the far west and northwestern sections of Chicagoland. The rest of the Chicago area will find low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Looking Ahead:

Friday looks pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s. Showers and storms return to the area this weekend, especially on Saturday. Any afternoon or evening storms could end up becoming strong or severe, so if you have outdoor plans on Saturday, be sure to keep a close eye on the forecast. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Lingering showers and storms are possible on Sunday, but coverage should be significantly less in comparison to Saturday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Next week is shaping up to be another hot one for the Chicago area. A few storms are possible on Monday with highs in the mid 80s. After Monday, temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s for a few days. Tuesday will be near 90 and then mid 90s are expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

We could see a stormy weather pattern developing next week when the extreme heat moves in, but there are a lot of uncertainties on timing and intensity this far out.