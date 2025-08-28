Chicago weather: Storms today, sunshine returns for Labor Day weekend

The Brief Showers and storms move through today with highs in the mid-70s. Cooler, sunny weather arrives tomorrow. Labor Day weekend looks warm and mostly sunny.



The Chicago area will have showers and storms today, especially the first half of the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s with gradually clearing skies.

Tomorrow will be cooler with highs near 70 under mostly sunny skies.

Labor Day weekend forecast

What to expect:

Labor Day weekend will be phenomenal. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Labor Day will be about 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday is looking to be mostly sunny with highs near 80. The chance of rain returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.