Chicago weather: Storms today, sunshine returns for Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago area will have showers and storms today, especially the first half of the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s with gradually clearing skies.
Tomorrow will be cooler with highs near 70 under mostly sunny skies.
Labor Day weekend forecast
What to expect:
Labor Day weekend will be phenomenal. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.
Labor Day will be about 80 with mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday is looking to be mostly sunny with highs near 80. The chance of rain returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.