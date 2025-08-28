Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Storms today, sunshine returns for Labor Day weekend

By
Published  August 28, 2025 4:51am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago weather: Thursday morning forecast

Chicago weather: Thursday morning forecast

FOX 32's Kaitlin Cody breaks down today's weather outlook.

The Brief

    • Showers and storms move through today with highs in the mid-70s. 
    • Cooler, sunny weather arrives tomorrow.
    • Labor Day weekend looks warm and mostly sunny.

CHICAGO - The Chicago area will have showers and storms today, especially the first half of the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s with gradually clearing skies.

Tomorrow will be cooler with highs near 70 under mostly sunny skies. 

Labor Day weekend forecast

What to expect:

Labor Day weekend will be phenomenal. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. 

Labor Day will be about 80 with mostly sunny skies. 

Tuesday is looking to be mostly sunny with highs near 80. The chance of rain returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.

Weather ForecastChicagoNews