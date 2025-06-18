Chicago weather: Storms possible today before dangerous heat sets in

The Brief No severe thunderstorms were reported in the Chicago area yesterday, but the risk is higher today, especially southeast of the city. Storms may develop throughout the day, with the severe threat expected to end by 5 p.m. After today, skies clear and temperatures soar, with a heat wave bringing highs into the 90s and heat index values above 100 through early next week.



There were exactly zero reports of severe thunderstorms in Chicagoland yesterday.

Chance of thunderstorms

What we know:

Today, the risk of severe thunderstorms is greater, but many factors will have to come together for that to be realized. Several computer models focus these stronger storms just southeast of the Chicago area. Nevertheless, it is a day to be "weather ready."

Thunderstorms will be possible at almost any time through late afternoon. A few lighter showers could occur this evening, but any severe threat should end by 5 p.m.. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will not be as hot. Highs will likely just touch 80.

Tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few showers and lows in the 60s.

Future forecast

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. There could be a shower in the area at times.

Then, mother nature turns up the heat again. With blazing sunshine right on into early next week, highs on Friday will be close to 90 degrees then well into the 90s over the weekend through at least Tuesday.

Peak heat index values will be well above 100°. This is a true heat wave on the way.