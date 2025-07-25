Chicago weather: Storms keep temps in the 80s before heat roars back this weekend

The Brief Scattered showers and thunderstorms are keeping highs in the 80s today and tomorrow, though humidity remains stubborn. More storms with heavy rain and gusty winds are expected overnight into tomorrow morning. After this brief cooldown, 90s return Sunday through Tuesday before storms midweek bring a cooler finish to next week.



There was a terrific light show in the southern sky during my drive in. Thunderstorms are rumbling mainly south of the Kankakee River Valley.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day with high temperatures held back in the mid-80s. There will be plenty of humidity though, so while it’s not as hot, I wouldn’t consider it much relief.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will likely return after midnight. Those storms will continue through tomorrow morning with a potential for gusty winds and torrential rainfall.

Chicago weekend forecast

What's next:

Highs tomorrow will once again be held down a little bit due to cloud cover and another round or two of showers and storms. Highs should reach the low to mid 80s.

The break from the heat doesn’t last long with 90s returning Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. There is very little chance of any rainfall during those three days. Monday would likely be the hottest of the three days when highs could be in the mid to upper 90s.

Storms return to the forecast on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through. That should knock temperatures down quite a bit for the end of next week.