Chicago weather: Streak of above-average heat hits 17 days

The Brief Chicago is on track for its 17th consecutive day of above-average temperatures, with highs near 90° today under mostly sunny skies. The heat continues through the Fourth of July weekend, with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices nearing 100. Rain chances remain low until Sunday, when scattered storms may affect events, including the NASCAR race.



Today is going to be the 17th day in a row with above-average temperatures in Chicago.

Skies will be mostly sunny allowing high temperatures to reach 90°. There is only a very small chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm, but as has been the case so many times recently, most areas stay dry.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with highs in the low 90s. It will be partly sunny with only a slightly higher chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

July 4th weekend forecast

What's next:

Friday for the Fourth of July, it looks like a burner. Highs will reach the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels do not appear to get out of hand, however, which should keep the peak heat index close to 100 degrees.

One wildcard I am watching is the potential for a cluster of storms to impact our area on the morning of the Fourth.

Saturday should be every bit as hot as Friday.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms go up significantly on Sunday. This follows the age-old tradition of raining on NASCAR races in Chicago. Highs on Sunday will be around 90 degrees and it will not be raining all day.