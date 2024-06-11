Chicago weather: Stretch of unseasonable heat on the way

Tuesday begins with cooler temperatures before unseasonably warm weather takes hold of Chicago for a while.

Today's high will reach the upper 70s with cooler temps by the lake.

There is a very mild chance of showers or spinkles this afternoon into this evening. Wednesday and Thursday will be hot with highs nearing 90 degrees.

There is a chance for thunderstorms across Chicagoland early Thursday. Storms have the potential to become severe in the afternoon and evening.

More hot and humid conditions are expected early next week with Sunday and Monday expecting temps above 90 degrees.