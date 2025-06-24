Chicago weather: Daily storm chances expected through the weekend

It was another very hot day for most of Chicagoland with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat indices in the triple digit

A northeast breeze in the afternoon brought relief to lakefront locations and for many near and north of I-88, dropping temperatures into the 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening and tonight. Any stronger cells will be capable of damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.

Live Updates:

6:20 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for LaSalle County until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Sixty mile per hour wind gusts and penny-sized hail are possible.The severe thunderstorm has been showing signs of rotation. Residents in the area are urged to seek shelter.

What's next:

If you're hoping for relief from the heat, you'll need to get to the lakefront on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s inland, but lakefront locations will likely be in the 70s! Scattered showers and storms remain a possibility again tomorrow.

Daily temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday through at least Monday.

Each day will also feature the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. No day looks like a washout, but heavy downpours will be possible at times.